Over Our Heads Auditions

OOHPIE vs. The Big Bad Wolf sounds like a fun fusion between sketch comedy, fables and kid’s theatre. Early this month, Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original children’s theater production adapted for the stage by Rich Smith, who also directs the show. From the official announcement:

“ Roles are available for six adult actors. Both male and female actors, age range 18 - 50 years, are needed. Some actors will play multiple roles. Shows run two weekends, Oct. 16 – 24. There are only six total performances, Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. All performances will be at Sixth Street Theatre, Downtown Racine.