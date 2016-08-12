Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames: Free at Evangel Assembly

The opening tagline on the announcement reads: “Eternity is a long time! Do you know where you will be spending it?”

So I’m guessing there’s no intermission?

All joking aside, every now and then I get wind of a show that’s solidly outside the center of traditional theatre that nonetheless IS a theatrical production. This coming weekend, Canadian touring theater group Reality Outreach is happy to inform audiences how it believes they are going to hell and what they might be able to do to avoid it. They’re describing it as a, “high-impact and compelling live theatre presentation.” Sounds interesting. there are also “activities for children 9 and under.” Poke around online and you'll see full-length video of the show as it has been performed elsewhere. In a series of skits, people get killed. We immediately find out whether they're going to heaven or hell, both of which are pretty graphically presented onstage. It's breathtakingly childish, but it seems like it'd be fun if you go into it with the right frame of mind. Campy silliness courtesy of the stranger end of Christian outreach.

Most shows probably couldn’t get away with using a phrase like, “Your life will never be the same again!” This one has the strength and zeal of a major organized religion behind it. They mean what they say.

Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames runs Aug. 12 -14 at the Evangel Assembly of God on 9920 W Good Hope Rd. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 p.m. Sunday shows are at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook events page.