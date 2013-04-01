Hedwig and the Shaving Gwiazdowski

It's April Fool's Day. There's no fool like an April Fool, but recently I've come to like Fools For Tragedy as well . . . too bad they don't have anything going on tonight . . . they just ended a run of Lysistrata . Fools For Tragedy's Jordan Gwiazdowski has recently taken up a really aggressive kind of shaving...

Jordan Gwiazdowski recently let everyone on Facebook know that he was shaving all the hair off his body.

One post read:

"Just picked up items to get rid of all this body hair and I saw some nail polish and mascara next to the checkout.

Might as well.

This is going to be an interesting month friends."

Another read:

"Shaving your legs in the tub is like bathroom yoga."

(Thank you Mr. Gwiazdowski for giving me a lead-in to this blog entry.)

Jordan Gwiazdowski will be starring in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch--a production of which opens at Carte Blanche Studios in May. Also featuring Mary Kelly, Colleen Schmitt, Steven Baird, Mike Kellar, Joe Sanfillippo and Patricio Amerena, the rock musical should fill the intimate studio theatre space at 1024 South 5th Street quite well. This is the second production in as many moths for Smithereen Productions, which seems to be having a really good Spring thus far . . .

Smithereen's production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs May 3rd - 11th at Carte Blanche. For ticket reservations, visit BrownPaperTickets.com

