The Hefter Center Screening of Brian Friel Documentary

In 1980, Irish playwright Brian Friel wrote Translations . It was a three-act, “about language and only about language,” that actually dealt with a lot of issues involving communication and cultural imperialism. The original production was staged in Northern Ireland 24 years ago. The cast included a younger Liam Neeson. It was performed amidst the conflict that was present in Derry, Northern Ireland at the time. A few years ago the play was staged there again after fifteen years of peace. The BBC did a documentary about the show that will receive a screening here in Milwaukee next week.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept 29, filmmaker Marcus Fitzpatrick will be screening Translations Revisited, his documentary on that first production at the Hefter Center on 3271 N. Lake Dr.