Help Pink Banana With Games

The Pink Banana Theatre Company continues what is becoming an increasingly established Milwaukee Theatre tradition this coming June with yet another program of brand new one-act plays. This past year's End of the World is followed this coming June by Game Night . . . in which Pink Banana Theatre is encouraging playwrights to submit one-act scripts centered around the topic of games . . . and really any definition of that noun is going to work for the purposes of submission, so we can expect another pretty diverse group of scripts to be staged this June.

The deadline for submitted scripts is January 31st, 2013.

And while there is no doubt that there will b a flood of script submissions in the next couple of months, money is always a bit more scarce than scripts for a small theatre company. And so Pink Banana Theatre has posted a Kickstarter Page for the program. As of this writing, the project is a little less than $1,000 from reaching its goal with 10 days left to raise the money.

For more information about the festival, visit the Kickstarter page online.