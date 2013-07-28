Help Welcome the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

There's a new African-American performing arts group in town. The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble will be presenting its first event midway through August. Stage veteran Bill Jackson is involved with the project. I ran into him some time ago and recall him mentioning something about wanting to get another African-American group running in town. The man has had a lot of experience with the local theatre community, so he seems to have a really remarkably good working understanding of how to get things moving in the right way. I'm not sure how deeply involved he is here, but knowing that he's a part of this project gives me hope that it won't vanish in a couple of seasons.

From the Facebook invite: " BRONZEVILLE ARTS ENSEMBLE is a new African-American Theatre Company whose mission it is to present and promote full seasons of theatre and all related arts, literature, and new artists in Milwaukee beginning in the fall of 2013. "

Great. Welcome to the stage BAE.

The Ensemble will be introducing itself in a performance August 15th that is free and open tot he public. The performance will showcase stage drama including a dramatic scene from an original play by former Milwaukee actor/playwright Adolphus Ward. The show also features music, dance and original poetry by a host of African-American Milwaukee actors including Sheri Williams-Pannell, Don Pannell, Malkia Stampley, Chike Johnson, Azeeza Islam, Allen Edge, Marvette Knight and Bill Jackson.

The showstarts with a meet and greet with wine and appetizers from 6pm - 7pm.

Performances take place from 7pm - 8pm.

There will be a talkback from 8pm - 8:30.

There is a suggested donation of $10, but donations of any size are accepted.

The event takes place at The Milwaukee Brotherhood of Firefighter's Hall on 7717 W. Good Hope Road.