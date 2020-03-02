High School Horror Turned ‘Carrie—The Musical’

× Expand Photo Credit: Cory Albrechtson Photography

It was the ’70s when the world first met bullied-yet-telekinetic teenager Carrie White. First, it was in 1974 with Stephen King’s novel, Carrie. Two years later, movie audiences were terrified as Sissy Spacek, in her pig’s blood-covered prom dress, got revenge on her bullies in the film adaption. Today, we have another way to relive the terror. Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Carrie—The Musical proves to be an experience for both horror diehards and musical theater lovers, alike.

We follow Carrie in a modern high school in this musical, but the story doesn’t feel dated. Francesca Steitz (Carrie) is vocally beautiful, making the performance more and more heartbreaking as we progress through her torments. Carrie’s relationship with her mother, played by Laura Monagle, is more touching in the musical than one might remember from the movie. Together, their duets are as haunting as they are lovely.

The script has some corny moments, especially in the dialogue, which can be a bit distracting; however, the audience finds itself grateful for the bits of levity. The ensemble brings a great energy throughout the show, which makes the ending that much more chilling. Jackey Boelkow’s fierce performance as head mean girl Chris is as sharp as it is cruel. Overall, director Ryan Albrechtson has created a unique piece of theater that will leave its audience spooked and humored. Grab some friends for some laughs and some gasps. Say your prayers and hope that Carrie spares you!

Through March 8 at Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave., Waukesha.