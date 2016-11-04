A High School Production of Ionesco’s Rhinoceros

×

Remember hearing about a play by Ionesco in which nearly ever character turns into a rhinoceros by the end? It’s a political drama in which Ionesco criticized the rise of fascism in Europe in the lead-in to World War II. It’s one of those that you read about in historical textbooks. Maybe you read the script, but you never actually expect to see it staged. Like Tzara’s The First Celestial Adventure of Mr. Antipyrine, Fire Extinguisher. It feels good to know that it’s been done but you know you’re never going to see a production.





As luck would have it, Greendale High School Theatre is going to be staging a production of Rhincoeros. In a nation that has seen rather disturbing fumbles towards fascism on the right in recent months, it’s a clever choice for a group of high school students. Very progressive and edgy stuff for a high school. The production is open to the public. Rhinoceros runs Nov. 10 - 12 at GHS Theatre on 6801 Southway in Greendale. For ticket reservations and more, visit GHS Theatre online.