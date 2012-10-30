A High School Production of LEND ME A TENOR

×

It's happened before, but not very often. Every now and then I'll get a press release from a high school drama department. It's easy enough to laugh it off as something I wouldn't really have the use for, but it's also kind of missing the point . . .

The arts are under-funded. And there are really all kinds of perfectly valid reasons to celebrate another high school theatre production that don't necessarily have anything to do with the production itself. So maybe I post notice of a high school show. And maybe someone decides to support that show by going out and seeing it. And maybe just a little more money goes out to a high school drama program. I can always hope that this has some positive effect because the arts are so undervalued.

In any case . . . Shorewood High School is launching a production of Lend Me A Tenor. Shorewood High's fall play is one of the single most popular stage comedies in history. The story of mistaken identity and one man achieving his dream of singing onstage is . . . well it can be a lot of fun. And it's got to be interesting seeing high school students learning to relate to the stage through the comedy.