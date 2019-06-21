Hilarious Horror at Off the Wall’s ‘Zombies on Broadway’

× Expand Photo Credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

The worst and best of what Broadway has to offer is gathered at Off the Wall Theatre. Zombies on Broadway is an entirely original show advertising hordes of the undead invading the stage of a Broadway musical in the making, starting with the diva, Dottie (Michelle Waide), who dies during rehearsal. But, as the first song of the musical goes, the show must go on! With the help of Carl Denham, who is played by director and playwright Dale Gutzman himself, the cast brings back Dottie from beyond the veil as a flesh-eating zombie.

“This silly bit of nonsense is just for fun,” the program reads. “It has absolutely no redeeming qualities or deep messages.” This is only half-true—the play is indeed very shallow, devoid of deeper themes and complex emotional development, but its entertainment value is enough of a redeeming quality to justify seeing the show. The three-hour-long extravaganza has it all: musical numbers, dance, tongue-in-cheek humor, physical comedy, a fabulously gay man and a sweet love story.

× Expand Photo Credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

Surprisingly, the zombies are not the star of the show, nor are they the scariest monsters on stage. Although Dottie is undead from the start, communicating in grunts and groans as rigor mortis sets in, the script focuses on the backstage of a Broadway musical, complete with a predatory producer reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein, played by Lawrence Lukasavage. True to life, the play’s director, skillfully brought to life by Carole Kalinyen, only cares about reviews and money. Everyone wants a piece of the attractive dance captain, Dick (Teddi Gardener), but he only has eyes for Susie (Jenny Kosek), an innocent chorus girl from Wisconsin. Don’t worry, the climax contains enough blood, severed body parts and thrills to satisfy all your horror needs.

Although the play sometimes drags on, especially in the first act, the songs make up for it. Music director Chris Holoyda devised 16 musical numbers, several of which truly stand out—especially “The Tea Song,” thanks to its hilarious physical comedy, and “The Cardboard Countess,” which shines through its emotional weight and the vocal performance of Jenny Kosek as Susie.

Zombies on Broadway runs through Sunday, June 30, at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit offthewallmke.com.