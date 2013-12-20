Holiday at the Black Lagoon

What happens when a traditional holiday music show falls through for a theater company? If that company happens to be Off the Wall Theatre, the natural choice is to go with a musical spoof of ’50s horror films. We can only hope that local audiences are ready for Dale Gutzman’s The Creature from the Black, Black Lagoon.

Of course, a musical adaptation of the classic 1954 horror film calls up all kinds of questions. Perhaps most importantly, does the creature sing? Gutzman answered that big question in a recent email. “The answer is not as simple as you might expect. First, we need to consider what a creature singing might sound like. To his kind, it might be singing, but would it sound like singing to us?” And so on.

Clearly they’re having fun. The cast includes Off the Wall regulars Jeremy C. Welter as the heroic David Reed and Mark “Dear Ruthie” Hagen as his colleague, Kay Laverne, who just may be singing a duet of “White Christmas” with the title character. Other songs include “Moonlight Becomes You” and “Pagan Love Song.”

The Creature from the Black, Black Lagoon runs Dec. 18-31, at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.

Theater Happenings

The winter solstice fades in with Rockabilly Girl Productions’ Art Carnival: Snow Bunnies. Ringmaster Nic Firer hosts an art party/variety show with circus and burlesque acts including Vee Valentine, Francesca Alfresca and Vince V. Vice. Acts will be simultaneously performing and posing to be drawn, painted or photographed, Dec. 21, at the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Tickets are $10 at brownpapertickets.com/event/515546.