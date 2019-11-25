Holiday Treats From ‘Elf’ at First Stage

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee’s First Stage delivers a sleigh-full of holiday treats for the whole family with its production of Elf—The Musical, based on the hit 2003 film starring Will Ferrell. The show, with book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, is brought to life by an exuberant cast under the direction of Jeff Schaetzke.

The feature-film version of Elf has become a TV holiday season staple, but familiarity with the story of Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) is no reason to skip this abundantly joyful live production. First Stage has created one of its best Christmas shows yet, which is saying a lot, given the quality of its past presentations, including The Best Christmas Pageant Ever—The Musical (2018) and A Charlie Brown Christmas (2017).

Even the youngest children should be able to follow the story of Buddy the Elf (played here by First Stage newcomer Adam LaSalle). Buddy grows up at the North Pole, thinking he’s an elf. However, it’s evident to everyone else that Buddy is literally head-and-shoulders above all the other elves. Finally, Santa Claus gives Buddy the stunning news: He’s actually a human who has a real father in a faraway place called New York City. Buddy’s journey to find his father—and learn the ways of other humans—is wrapped up in some delicious tunes (music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Baguelin). The songs (with music direction by Schaetzke) are zestfully lifted to the rafters, thanks to the polished choreography by Katelin Zelon.

Eventually, Buddy finds his father (Alan Ball, another First Stage newcomer), his stepmother (Natalie Ford, also new) and his younger brother, Michael (played by Alex Radtke in the Sparklejolly cast). He also finds love, thanks to a Macy’s elf named Jovie (Rachel Whyte). Before the journey’s over, Buddy even helps Santa (Steve Watts) accomplish his yearly rounds. With a Christmas disaster diverted, Santa can safely head back to the North Pole and Mrs. Claus (an especially wonderful turn by First Stage veteran Kelly Doherty). Also noteworthy is Macy’s store manager (Marques Causey) and the entire Sparklejolly ensemble comprised of First Stage students from about age 10 through 17.

The fast-paced show has enough action to keep kids entertained throughout its two-hour run time. The show’s vibrant, colorful themes are carried through in the marvelous costumes by Melissa Torchia and in the flexible, two-tiered set by Kristin Ellert. In short, all of the show’s elements combine seamlessly to provide enjoyment long after the holiday season fades into memory.

Through Dec. 29 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Art’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water Street.