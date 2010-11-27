Holiday Variety In Waukesha

×

Going to downtown Waukesha can feel very much like going home for anyone who grew-up in a suburban Midwestern town. I’d never been there prior to only a couple of years ago and there’s something really strangely familiar about it. Home to that kind of ubiquitous nostalgia, it’s a nice place for a quick drive to see a community theatre holiday show. This year, the Waukesha Civic Theatre presents its second annual Candy Cane Tales And Holiday Carols. A variety show that is a mix of song, dance and short stage plays, the show sounds like it could be fun. As stated in the press release, “Rudolph, Scrooge, the Grinch, Frosty, even the Bumble will make an appearance.” It’s family fare, but in the right frame of mind it could also be an interesting look at the strange pop cultural mix of intergenerational holiday imagery.

Candy Cane Tales And Holiday Carols runs December 3rd – 19th at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.