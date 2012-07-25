Holmes and the Hound in Delafield

×

Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel involving legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The story, involving legends of a demonic hound, makes its way to the outdoor stage in Delafield this coming August as World's Stage Theatre Company presents the Wisconsin Premiere of F. Andrew Leslie's stage adaptation of the novel.

The World's Stage's outdoor production of Hound of the Baskervilles runs August 17th - 25th at Lapham Peak State Park. For more information or to order tickets, visit Summerstage online.