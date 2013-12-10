Home For Christmas Interview Podcast

×

This week, Milwaukee Entertainment Group open Home for Christmas--a cozy, intimate musical drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. I had a chance to sit down with writer/performer Liz Shipe and composer Brian Myers and talk about the show several days ago.

Here's a half hour's worth of audio from that interview as Shipe and Myers talk about what it was like to work on the show.

Home for Christmas runs December 12th- 27th. For ticket reservations, call 414-388-9104 or visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.