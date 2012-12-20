Home For The Holidays In Door County

×

There's always that sense that the holiday season is nothing but build-up to some point that only ends up being the early part of the winter. For those who love the holiday season, there's always that letdown afterwards. American Folklore Theatre's Manager of Marketing says that the company's long standing Home For The Holidays tradition was inspired by a desire to hold onto the holiday season as much as possible. Now in its sixth incarnation, the Door County theatre company's program features songs and stories performed by Doc Heide, Chris Irwin, and Claudia Russell. Musical talents from AFT including co-founder Heide celebrate the season with a bit of a musical variety show.

American Folklore Theatre's Home For The Holidays runs December 28th through January 1st at the Gibraltar Town Hall. For more information and to order tickets, visit AFT online.