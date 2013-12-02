Home For The Holidays With The Rhode Sisters

×

The American Folklore Theatre presents the seventh incarnation of its Home for the Holidays with AFT this year as it presents the three Rhode sisters in a series of performances at the Old Gibraltar Town Hall in Door County's Fish Creek, Wisconsin.

Molly Rhode has been busy working a little show called Les Misérables that she directs for the Skylight Music Theatre here in Milwaukee this holiday season. As that runs, she and her sisters appear at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove in A Rhode Family Christmas . At the end of that run of the show, she will join her sisters in Door County for Home for the Holidays with AFT. The cabaret act of Angelyn Rhode, Molly Rhode and Alissa Rhode. Tight harmony and good-natured sibling rivalry join together in what should be a quaint and enjoyable holiday show in the coziness of a Door County winter.

A Rhode Family Christmas runs December 12th - 22nd at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove on 800 Elm Grove Road. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430.

Home for the Holidays with AFT runs December 26th through December 31st at the Old Gibraltar Town Hall. For more information, visit American Folklore Theatre online.