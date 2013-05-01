Horror-O-Rama At The Underground Collaborative

×

It sounds like a horror convention, but it's got a really strong theatrical vibe. Alice Wilson's newly minted Rockabilly Girl Productions presents a strange and eclectic gathering of horror and comedy this very, very busy theatre weekend with Horror-O-Rama . . . four hours in celebration of the darker side of aesthetics. Horror mini-icons Dr. Ivan Cryptosis & Prof. Varnus Lupescu, and Deadgar Winter are featured in an atmosphere with vendors and appearances/preformances by Angry Young Men's Lumpy the Golem Boy, Radio WHT, burlesque star Francesca Alfresca, costumed art models, the comedy of MC Christy Watson and much, much more.

In a weekend with no less than six theatre openings, I kind of wish I could make this one. It's a strange mix of fringe theatrical elements with other interests tangential to the stage. The perfect atmosfear . . . (okay that was kind of cheesy. Keep writing this entry and it'll start to read like something written by the Crypt Keeper . . . so I'll spare everyone that . . . but suffice it to say, I really wish I could make it to this event.)

Horror-O-Rama runs from 6 - 10 pm on Friday, May the 3rd.

