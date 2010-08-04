‘Hula Hoop Sha-Boop’: Milwaukee Rep’s ’50s Nostalgia

In 1991, years after“Happy Days” was canceled, Larry Deckel, John Leicht and John Tanner puttogether a feel-good collection of ’50s and ’60s rock tunes and turned it into Hula Hoop Sha-Boop, a light cabaretmusical that debuted at the MilwaukeeRep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havingplayed at venues all over the country, the musical revue makes its way back toits home stage this week courtesy of a joint project between JK Productions andWest 30th Productions.
With littlecomplexity in its plot, the 75-minute HulaHoop Sha-Boop is sheer theatrical comfort food. It’s all too easy toridicule the promo copy in the press release: “A delightful stroll back to thefabulous ’50s which takes us back to the age of innocence [andsegregation and racism],with musical vignettes and comedic stories which recount the days of poodleskirts [and openly sexist workplaces]and soda fountains [and closetedalcoholism]. The days of the birth of Rock and Roll [and the Cold War] are celebrated as the cast sings…”
All criticism aside,and despite the fact that it alludes to a simpler time that didn’t actuallyexist, it’s a fun tribute to days gone by. New York-basedwriter/director/performer Tony Clements returns to Milwaukee to direct the show, which featuresa four-person cast briskly strolling through some 70 classics from the infancyof rock ’n’ roll, including “At the Hop,” “Get a Job” and “Runaround Sue.”
Hula Hoop Sha-Boop runs Aug. 5-Sept. 4 at the Stackner Cabaret.
Also opening thisweek is CarteBlanche’s latest farce, the 1967 Ray Cooney/John Chapman comedy Not Now, Darling. The theatricallycomic, multitalented Michael Keiley stars as fur shop owner Gilbert Bodley, aflamboyant man in his late 40s looking to sell fur to a mobster’s wife. Ofcourse, the mobster’s wife is also Bodley’s would-be mistress, and things get abit more complicated from there…
Carte Blanche’sproduction of Not Now, Darling runsthrough Aug. 15.