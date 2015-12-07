No Humbug in Milwaukee Rep's 'Christmas Carol'

× Expand Photo Courtesy Milwaukee Repertory Theater

“Bah, humbug!” Two words instantly understood when spoken by Christmas’ most dastardly villain. Yet it’s only spoken twice by Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (just plain humbug gets mentioned seven times by you know who). In the Rep’s 40th Anniversary production of the holiday’s most beloved tale, this most infamous utterance takes on a new meaning of inevitable, resigned defeat when bitterly tossed off by this season’s Ebenezer, once again deftly played by Jonathan Smoots in a poignant, richly dimensional performance.

As the production’s anchor and centerpiece, Smoots give Scrooge the ol’ tough guy exterior while he quickly warms to a moment of kindness, long missing from his adult life. It’s a complex, ultimately satisfying portrayal as we root for the bad guy to become the good guy. This Scrooge delights at every turn, once again reborn as the innocent child he once was before the cruelties of life—and people—surround and subsume him.

Director Brent Hazelton, using the original direction created by Aaron Posner, ups the humor quotient throughout, making this Carol as funny and as kid friendly as possible. And Hazelton pulls it off, once again relying on the holiday music heavy adaptation by (former Rep Artistic Director) Joseph Hanreddy and Edward Morgan (another Rep vet).

Smoots is ably aided by a host of local and talented veteran performers, which only adds to the fun of seeing this show: Ray Jivoff, Angela Iannone, Deborah Staples (sharing the stage with daughter Amalia Cecsarini as Tiny Tim), among others. Jonathan Wainwright continues to perfect his role as the meek, kindly Bob Cratchit and Chris Klopatek is a welcome breath of fresh midwinter air as the lively, taunting Fred, who ultimately redeems his uncle Scrooge with unconditional forgiveness. And as Jacob Marley, in spirit and in flesh, Chike Johnson maintains a steely eyed focus on the silver and gold, which eventually seals his never-ending fate.

Bah, humbug! Indeed. Christmastime is here—and celebrating the season with enough holiday magic for all at The Pabst Theater.

Through Dec. 24 at The Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For tickets call the box office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.milwaukeerep.com.