The Hungry Hungry Games Comes to Milwaukee

Taken out of a far more natural (and, arguably its original) cultural context in Koushun Takami's Battle Royale, Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games comes across as more than a bit of a parody of itself. And now from the people who brought the world SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody comes The Hungry, Hungry Games: A Parody. So evidently these people have making money doing live stage parodies of popular fiction that's inadvertently funny to begin with. I can't tell whether this is profoundly lazy or its own kind of genius. In any case, the touring production of The Hungry, Hungry Games comes to the Pabst Theatre this November 3rd. Doors open at 6pm. For ticket reservations, visit the Pabst theatre online or call 414-286-3663.

Here's the promo trailer: