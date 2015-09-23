'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals about love, dating and romance that transcend the era in which the musical debuted. Oh sure, millennials are getting involved with text message-based hook-ups in an increasingly Tinder-ized culture that is transforming the way future generations are going to relate to romance and physical intimacy, but there are certain things that are always going to be universal. DiPietro and Roberts’ musical still feels fresh and poignant in places roughly 20 years after it first appeared on stage.

The New Theatre on Main in Oconomowoc presents a staging of the musical which opens this Friday. J.W. Anderson directs a talented ensemble including Brianna Borouchoff, Timothy J.Barnes, Allison Chicorel and Tyler John Stanley. The show runs Sep. 25-Oct. 18. For more ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.