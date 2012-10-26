Iconic--A New Comedy in Delafield

×

Local playwrights Amy Schwaab and Nancy Bicha-Dale have developed a clever premise that sounds interesting: Two playwrights run into conflict with each other as they work with their instructor as they work on a script featuring classic characters. Their work in progress needs some more work. The characters themselves play out different scenarios as the basics of what make a good show are discussed. Sonds promising. And whether it's sharply clever post-modernism or simply just kind of silly, it's a pleasure to see an out of the way place staging something new.

Iconic runs October 26th through November 3rd at the Delafield Arts Center. For ticket reservations, visit BrownPaperTickets.com.