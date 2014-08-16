Ignite At the Alchemist

It refers to itself as a “geek event.” Honestly, as society gets more and more information-oriented it’s becoming more and more difficult to discern what exactly defines “geek.” The event in question seems open to a lot of different types of presentations. The event in question is Ignite. It’s an event taking place in over 100 cities worldwide. Presenters are given five minutes to talk about some sort of personal or professional passion using spoken word and 20 slides that auto-advance every 15 seconds. The tagline for the event is “Enlighten us. Make it quick.”

The event makes its way to the Alchemist Theatre on Aug. 22. For tickets and other information, visit Alchemist Online.