Immersive 1940s Family Christmas

The Brumder Mansion hosts a delightfully immersive holiday show this year. Liz Shipe's Home for Christmas is a touching comic drama set right after World War II. On a walking-into the cozy, historic Brumder mansion, you are greeted by actors in character as a family that owns a bed and breakfast in Milwaukee more or less in the same neighborhood as the Brumder. As an audience member, you are welcomed as a friend of the family who has come to join them for a Christmas party.

The Brumder itself predates the '40s by quite a bit, so the space has a cozy feel to it that enhances the period quite nicely. The actors establish their characters in casual conversation over hors d'oeuvres. Tom Marks is a bit irritable as Pappy. John Glowacki is more than a little distant in the role of Fred. Always great at improvising early 20th century-type conversation, Randall T. Anderson is welcoming as his father--the patriarch. You can expect to find Marcee Doherty-Elst giving you a warm welcome as his wife Birdie, who will likely encourage you to enjoy some more hors d'oeuvres. His other son is a little loud, but he seems like a nice guy--played by Mark Puchinsky. Amanda J. Hull is charming as his wife Clara--she had been performing overseas with the USO until only recently. It's a very congenial atmosphere. That being said, I'm sure anyone in love with the era would be welcomed just as warmly if they arrived in period dress pretending to be from the '40s.

There was a part of me that really wanted to get into character before the show and talk local politics--y'know--what do you think of Mayor Bohn? What do you think about the housing shortage? That sort of thing, but the play isn't really set-up for that sort of thing. It's really an interpersonal story without any specific ties to local history. None of the characters seem like they'd be terribly interested in talking local politics anyway. This is a social occasion. The fact that it's set right after World War II is only pleasant background. And since this is the Brumder, the background is actually really, really immersive. And what with it being as immersive as it is, it feels like a 1940s Milwaukee just might be going on outside the walls of the Brumder as the story progresses.

Playwright Liz Shipe has managed a pleasant balance between a sweet Frank Capra-like story and something a little bit more complicated and nuanced. The shift from casual conversation upstairs to staged theatre downstairs in the basement of the Brumder feels quite natural. Having engaged in small talk and vague moments of conversation with some of the characters prior to the actual play, the characters gain a depth that's fun to sink into for the duration of the play.

Milwaukee Entertainment Group's Home for Christmas runs through December 22nd at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 West Wisconsin Avenue. A concise, comprehensive review of the show runs in the next print edition of the Shepherd-Express . For ticket reservations, call 414-388-9104 or visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group Online.