Imperfect Fun in Carte Blanche's 'Titus Andronicus'

A ragged yet beautiful constellation of passion and imperfection, Carte Blanche Studios' Titus Andronicus offers the perfect start to summer theater in Milwaukee. The play itself, arguably one of Shakespeare's least-accomplished pieces, treads a razor's edge between absurdly poetic and merely absurd. Director Jimmy Dragolovich takes all the disparate elements of a flawed revenge tale and cleverly brings together the imperfections in Carte Blanche's intimate studio space.

Kelly Doherty's costuming touches on a number of styles, including ancient Rome and contemporary business attire. One hero wears combat boots, a tie, a pinstripe shirt and the arm and shoulder of a suit jacket. When he dies, his blood smells of sweet shampoo.

The set is cut of heavy wood and the stage swords have weight and balance to them. There's a sense of real aggression in this play.

The ensemble is a patchwork of talent. While it doesn't always mesh, there are some truly beautiful moments. Frank Burke is a weary Titus, a man who has seen too much. Laura Holterman makes a deft appearance as Goth Queen Tamora, disguised as Revenge itself. Andrew Parchman gives the most memorable performance, in the role of the Moor Aaron. Parchman has a commanding stage presence—when he speaks, the rest of the theater melts around him. Aaron is dull for a Shakespearean villain, but Parchman manages to make him the most likable character in the production.

