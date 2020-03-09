Impressive Singing and Dancing in ‘Rock, Paper, Scissor’ Musical

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Rock, paper, scissors. Who hasn’t played this childhood game? And why can’t this game be turned into a musical? First Stage has done just that with a cleverly executed world premiere of The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Co-commissioned with Oregon Children’s Theatre, the show is taken from a book by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Adam Rex. The musical’s book is by John Maclay and features lyrics by Maclay and Eric Nordin. The adult characters are played by a group of fine, seasoned Milwaukee actors. They include: Lamar Jefferson (Paper), Rick Pendzich (Rock), Karen Estrada (Scissors) and Sydney Kirkegaard, who appears in several roles. Her most memorable is a kilt-wearing, tap-dancing roll of Scotch tape.

The characters of Rock, Paper and Scissors are introduced as a group of champions by promoter Max Larson, who also serves as the show’s narrator. In this action-packed tale, each character must subdue several contenders to retain his or her title. They are accompanied by a large ensemble of nimble groupies, singers and dancers (the Trail Mix cast, in the performance seen by this reviewer). These kids sing and dance impressively in the show’s musical numbers. Although billed as a “rock musical,” the actual tunes vary in style from disco to salsa to blues.

Choreographer Molly Rhode takes her cue from each musical style to guide her dance moves. And the ensemble can sing as well as it can dance, seen most vividly in the second-act number, “Chicknuggetsaur Showdown.” Even director Kelly Doherty admits that Rock, Paper, Scissors is “a kooky musical,” though she also points out that it’s filled with life lessons such as the power of friendship, teamwork, taking risks and overcoming challenges.

The show is funny and delightful to watch from start to finish, thanks in no small part to the outlandish costumes by Brandon Kirkham, who also designed puppets for the production. In creating the outfits for Rock, Paper and Scissors, it looks as though the designer cornered the market on shiny Spandex and glitter. With minimal staging, the audience must use its own imagination to create settings such as a backyard and a kitchen. The near-empty stage creates a blank palette for the fabulous lighting effects of Jason Fassl, who creates a concert-type atmosphere for the show.

Seeing comic actor Rick Pendzich appear as a scaled-back, heavy-metal “rock” star is worth the price of admission alone. And where else can you see a pair of boys’ briefs the size of a small parachute?

Through April 5 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit firststage.org.