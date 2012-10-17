Independence with UWM Labworks

×

Lee Blessing's Independence was originally staged in 1983. The play concerns the lives of a few women in small-town America. Blessing chose Iowa, but this could be anywhere. It's been described as a tidy, little drama. There's a mother and three grown daughters. Kind of a small town domestic sort of an affair set early in the sunset of the 20th century.

The play gets an intimate local staging this month courtesy of UWM's Labworks Series. Directed by Jenny Wanasek, the drama runs October 19th - 28th at Kenilworth Studio 508 at 1925 East Kenilworth Place.

For ticket reservations, visit UWM's Peck School of the Arts online.