An Indie Theatre Christmas

This time of year, the heart of Milwaukee’s Theatre district is alive with traditional Christmas fare. The Rep production of A Christmas Carol is onstage at the Pabst. Just next door on the main stage at the Marcus Center is Michael Pink’s Milwaukee Ballet production of The Nutcracker. On a smaller stage in the same complex is In Tandem’s alternative local-flavor holiday tradition A Cudahy Caroler’s Christmas. These shows are (or should be) guaranteed successes every year because THIS time of year more so than any other is a time when people indulge in tradition.

For those who like their holiday fare a bit less traditional, there are a few other shows going on . . . they’re all comedies, their all from independent backgrounds and many of them independent productions.

--In Bay View, of course, there is Patrick Schmitz’s Rudolph the Pissed- Off Reindeer at the Alchemist Theatre. The show runs through December 20th. A full review of the show will appear here shortly along with the final part of my transcripted interview with Schmitz.

--As mentioned in the previous entry, Neil Haven’s Who Killed Santa? starts this week. The second hipster puppet show to grace local stages this season, Holland’s show runs December 12 -21 at the newly-minted Carte Blanche Studios on 1024 South 5th Street.

--With UPAF funding, a board of Directors and such, In Tandem Theatre is hardly independent, but this holiday season at their own theatre they host a holiday show by a sketch comedy group with fiercely independent roots. The Show opened its holiday production this past weekend. It closes December 20th. A full review appear in this weeks Shepherd-Express.

--As if one Christmas show wasn’t enough Carte Blanche Studios is also opening a musical parody of A Christmas Carol next week. Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge runs December 19 – 23.