Info and Auditions For Kid's Summer Theatre Programs

As my own fatherhood looms in the very near future, I’m beginning to become acquainted with the various responsibilities of being a parent. You want to give your kids opportunities without forcing them into any particular role. You want to give them opportunities without limiting their own understanding of identity. Stillif our as-yet-unborn daughter would be interested in joining First Stage Theatre Academy in half a decade or so, I would be really excited to help her become part of a truly remarkable organization. And with funding getting cut in public schools, First Stage’s role in local theatre education is likely to become even more important in the future.

For those in the surrounding area who may be a few years ahead of my wife and I in the whole parenting thing, there’s a new opportunity to interest kids in a summer program(y’knowif they want tono pressure or anything . . .) The Oconomowoc Arts Center will be hosting its Summer Academy informational open house this Saturday between 11am and Noon. The OAC welcomes First Stage Theatre Academy Director John Maclay and company to learn about the Summer Academy in Oconomowoc. June 20 – July 16th of this year.

The classes will be for kids in 8th -12th grade. After the initial informational period First Stage Classical Company Class Director (and captivating stage actor) Matt Daniels will be holding auditions for the program. The conservatory-like training evidently involves rehearsing a full-length Shakespeare play. Those interested in auditioning should prepare a one-minute Shakespeare monologue. There will also be a brief interview.

All of this, of course, takes place at the Oconomowoc Arts Center on 641 East Forest Street in Oconomowoc.