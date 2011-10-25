Inspiring Intellect in UWM's 'Sins of Sor Juana'

UWM Theatre opened its Mainstage season this past weekend with Karen Zacarias' The Sins of Sor Juana, a striking, dramatic piece of theater about the life of visionary 17th-century poet Juana Ines de la Cruz. Where the drama fails to provide great insight into a powerful figure in Mexican history, it celebrates the life of an irrepressible intellect.

Brittany McDonald played the title role with powerful gravitas. Chance had cast Juana in the role of a nun. When her writings brought unwanted attention from the Spanish Inquisition, the church ordered her books and writing materials to be taken away. Her room nearly bare, McDonald glances over at her desk. Her response: “You forgot the candle.” It's an amazing show of inner strength that all too easily could have been overplayed. But McDonald's stage presence has an earthy strength that allowed her to play the role with the gravity of an understated intellectual authority.

A few other performances sparkled as well. Anna Fraser smoldered in a complex portrayal of a woman who expresses concern for Juana that shows a deep emotional attachment. John Glowacki showed impressive energy as Silvio, a low-status man looking to distinguish himself in the new world.

R.H. Graham's haunting set enhanced the action of a very beautiful play. The set provided a powerful backdrop for a simple story of profound intellectual heroism. It was an inspiring start to UW-Milwaukee's Mainstage season.

UWM's production of The Sins of Sor Juana ran for one weekend only. UWM's next Mainstage production is Shakespeare's As You Like It, directed by Bill Watson. It will run Dec. 7-11.