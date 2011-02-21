Insurgent Theatre And Prison

×

The man who was crying was old enough to be my father. He had just been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and probation afterwards. I’d testified against him. Last August, he punched me in the face, causing a partial detachment of the retina in my right eye. I’d never met the man before. We hadn’t even made eye contact prior to the attack. I’ve since learned that he’s mentally ill. It seems unlikely that he will receive the treatment he needs in prison, but who am I to say?

Milwaukee-born touring theatre company Insurgent Theatre seeks to explore problems with the U.S. prison system. The title of the show is Adseg—prison terminology for “administrative segregation.” The prison system is an uncomfortable area of the U.S. consciousness. Insurgent will be touring it’s glance into the darker corners of popular consciousness around various places in the Southeast this coming month. The group will be performing in Ohio this March. With more tour dates coming, it seems likely that the show will be staged in the group’s birthplace. The tour is looking for donations on Kickstarter.

Here’s their promo video for the show: