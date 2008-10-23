Insurgent On Tour This Weekend

It’s difficult for me to see a problem with the tangential issue of Barack Obama’s loose association with Weather Underground guy Bill Ayers years ago, particularly as the activity of that group seemed more like a group of revolutionaries than terrorists . . . That group’s efforts to warn people to not be in the buildings prior to the bombings would seem at odds with the idea of trying to induce terror . . . but what do I know? In any casethe spirit of that kind of revolution is brought to the stage once more this weekend as Insurgent Theatre tour its PAINT THE TOWN across the Midwest this weekend.

TONIGHT

October 23the show is being staged in Chicago’s “Co-Prosperity Sphere” on South Morgan St. at 8pm

SATURDAY

October 24the show goes to Madison’s Nottingham Co-op on Langdon St.

THIS WEEKEND

The 25th and the 26th, the show is being performed at Minneaplis’ Bedlam Theatre on 1501 South 6th St. Saturday’s show is at 8pm. The Sunday show is a 2pm matinee.