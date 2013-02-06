Interactive Murder Mystery In Late Winter

Winter finally arrived. It was a little late, but it didn't seem like a particularly healthy winter. The snow kept melting away and there was unseasonable warmth. Kind of nice to see such a confused season finally pass on . . . but there is a kind of mystery in the weather lately that fits interactive murder mystery shows quite well.

Late this month, Waukesha Civic Theatre hosts a murder mystery fundraiser as it presents Mystery at the PIX. (PIX is, of course. the name of the theatre Waukesha Civic operates out of.) It's the standard sort of murder mystery show . . . actors guide audience members through the intrigue and clues of a standard homicide puzzler. Audience members are encouraged to try to figure out who is responsible. In addition to searching the theatre for clues, audience members are encouraged to snack on hors d'oeuvres, enjoy a selection of beverages and bet on silent auction items. the person who correctly solves the mystery will get a special grand prize worth $250.

Mystery at the PIX occurs on February 23rd. Doors open at 6pm. For more information, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.

Just a few weeks after Mystery at the PIX , Deconstructing Grimm and Milwaukee Entertainment Group present a return to Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party. This is an alarmingly entertaining show written by Liz Shipe that featured Michael Traynor as Sherlock Holmes and Max Hultquist as Dr. Watson. The re-staging of the show takes place once more at the Brumder Mansion. The original cast returns in its entirety once more this year.

Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party runs March 1st - 24th at the Brumder. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.

I'd run into cast member Amanda J. Hull at a show downtown recently. She said that Shipe and company are working on a sequel to Irregular Tea Party which will be staged in the coming year. This is a really good show that may turn into a really good series.