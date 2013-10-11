Intergalactic Nemesis in Sheboygan

×

So you knew that the retro sci-fi radio/comic book performance The Intergalactic Nemesis is coming to town. You knew that the show would be playing at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall on October 18th and 19th for two evening performances and a matinee. You may have been hip to the fact that there's an official after party at the 42 Lounge. You may have even been hip enough to prepare yourself mentally and physically to order a "Zygonian Slime" at that after party.

But what you may NOT have known is that just a few days prior to coming to the Marcus Center for a few performances, the touring show will be making its way through Sheboygan for a couple of shows as well. The Intergalactic Nemesis performs Monday October 14th and Tuesday October 15th at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

So if you can't make it to the Milwaukee appearance of the show, there's always Sheboygan earlier in the week. And with relatively early start times, you'll be getting back into town at a reasonable time.

For ticket reservations to the Kohler Center shows, call 920-458-6144.

For more information about the show, visit Intergalactic Nemesis online.