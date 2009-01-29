Intermittent Romantic Drama, Comedy Beyond the City

×

I believe it was comedic writer Trace Beeaulieu who once said that A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is “just like Same Time Next Year, except you don’t have to remember any lines.” Local audiences hav a chance to see both in the next couple of months. February 6,7 and 14, Pelajia Productions Presents the A.R. Gurney epistolary drama Love Letters at the Geneva Theatre in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.. Gurney’s play features a man an a woman in character reading letters exchanged between them over the course of their lifetimes, only realizing at the end of their lives that the letters have been . . . love letters all along.

The following month, the Sunset Playhouse presents the stylistically similar romantic comedy Same Time Next Year. Playwright Bernard Slade weaves a tale of a an and a woman who meet once per year for an extra-marital affair. The Sunset production of the comedy runs February 27 – March 21.