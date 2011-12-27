Interns Return for 'Rep Lab'

Last season saw the <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong> introduce fresh energy with its "Rep Lab"<em> </em>program. The Rep's Intern Ensemble took over the Stiemke Studio for weekend performances of a program featuring a series of shorts. Last year's show was a remarkably fresh and interesting program for a company that, by its nature as the largest group in town, cannot afford to take as many chances as smaller theater companies. It's fun to see a well-executed series of odd shorts performed by a talented group of actors.<br /><br />This year's interns will be offered the same opportunity, as the Stiemke Studio is given to them for the second annual "Rep Lab." Among the actors involved in this season's intern program is at least one familiar face, Eva Balistrieri, who performed at a very young age with First Stage Children's Theater. Rep audiences also might recognize her as part of the Cratchit family in the Rep's annual <em>A Christmas Carol</em>. The rest of the interns—too numerous to name here—come from all over the lower 48 states, including Washington, California, Florida and West Virginia.<br /><br />"Rep Lab" takes place Jan. 13-17 at the Stiemke Studio. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><strong><br /><br /></strong> <ul> <li><strong>Marquette University Theatre</strong> opens the year with the children's show <em>If You Take a Mouse to School</em>. Ernie Nolan's adaptation of the book by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond runs Jan. 14-22. For ticket reservations, call 414-288-7504.</li> </ul><strong><br /></strong> <ul> <li><strong>First</strong> <strong>Stage</strong>'s "First Steps" presents <em>Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!</em> A very young audience (the show is aimed at 3- to 6-year-olds) helps to choose what decisions the pigeon should make. Should he eat a hot dog? Get a puppy? Seek the Republican presidential nomination? It's all up to the kids in this production running Jan. 14-Feb. 5 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206. </li> </ul> <p> </p>