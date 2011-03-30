Interns' Star Turn in 'Rep Lab 1011'

At major theater companies, acting interns almost never receive high-profile roles. If interns get onstage at all, they typically function as servants, waiters or pieces of living, movable furniture. For practical, hands-on, center-of-the-stage theater experiences, young actors usually turn to smaller companies.

But the Milwaukee Rep and its artistic director, Mark Clements, are mixing it up by working more directly with interns on the upcoming "Rep Lab 1011." Being staged this weekend in the Rep's spacious studio theater, "Rep Lab" is an opportunity for interns to work onstage in a full theatrical production. Yes, the show only runs for a few performances, but it's likely to be a truly unique experience for both the interns and a Rep audience more accustomed to seeing regular, feature-length shows. "Rep Lab" will consist of a series of shorts directed by Milwaukee Rep staff members, including Clements, Sandy Ernst and Brent Hazelton. The project has been evolving over the course of the season; its latest incarnation includes a new short drawn from a script that was written through the cast's improvisations. This could be one of the Rep's most progressive offerings of the season.

The MilwaukeeRep's "Rep Lab 1011" runs March 31-April 4 at the Stiemke Studio. To reserve tickets, call 414-224-9490.

Theater Happenings

The Skylight Opera Theatre closes its acclaimed production of Cosi fan tutte this weekend. The classic Mozart piece performed in a contemporary fashion closes Sunday, April 3, at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. To reserve tickets, call 414-291-7800.