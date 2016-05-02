An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City

Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happens the rest of the year. Of course, the fact that both of the people are married is what makes it all so much infinitely more complicated.

The play I’m describing might be Love Letters . It’s not. It’s Bernard Slade’s Same Time Next Year. There’s a spring production of the romantic comedy this month courtesy of Cream City Theatre. Directed by Katherine Beeson, the show stars emerging local talents Nicholas Callan Haubner and Jennifer Lofy. It’s a unique challenge to try to pull together an intermittent relationship that plays out over 25 years in a single evening onstage. Both the actors have quite a bit of experience onstage already. A show like this is an opportunity to do some really in-depth character work between only two characters. Beyond being a very intimate two-character romance, it’s fascinating to see two actors given this much space to explore two people.

Cream City Theater’s production of Same Time Next Year runs May 13 - 22 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For more information, visit Cream City Theater online.