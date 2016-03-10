An Intimate Two-Character Irish Romance

Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find love later in life as it presents Gardner McKay’s Sea Marks. Words weave a connection as they bring a pair of strangers together. David Ferrie plays an Irish fisherman in a remote village in the ’60s. Renaissance Theatreworks’ Producing Director Julie Swenson plays a publisher’s assistant from Liverpool. It’s an unlikely pairing.

David Sapiro directs. He’s probably best-known for a show very few people had a chance to see: as an actor he performed in an all-male production of Oleanna that was shut-down by Mamet’s people a couple of years back. He’s quite a talented actor--someone I think of as being less experienced than Ferrie and Swenson, which should be interesting. He’s got a fresh perspective that should inform on the production quite well.

It’s an Irish romance just in time for St. Patrick’s Day in a cozy, little space just south of the city. Soulstice Theatre’s production of Sea Marks runs Mar. 11 - 26 at Soulstice’s space on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit Soulstice online.