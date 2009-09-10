Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening

I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going on in summer, I never have that kind of time off even between seasons.

Tonight’s show also happens to be the beginning of a very, very busy weekend for me. With the season in full swing, I find myself inundated with invitations . . . there’s a jewelry party somewhere on the east side to benefit Renaissance Theaterworks a week from this coming Sunday. I’ll be meeting with Patrick Schmitz to discuss a new comedy he’s writing. I’ve also had invitations to talk with actors including David Ferrie, Christopher Tarjan and John McGivern among others . . . all of which will happen in good time as things progress. Looks like there will be all kinds of upcoming actor Q&A’s appearing in Curtains early this season . . . and what with how busy things are going to be in the next several weeks, there’s a really good chance that I’m going to miss the world premiere of the Violinist at the Oriental on October 3rd . . . kind of a disappointment as it’s a show featuring two staggeringly attractive and suitably talented frequent Milwaukee stage actorsCesar Gamino and Emily Trask.

Sounds like fun.

Sorry to be missing it, but the breakneck pace of the new season awaits . . . with a couple of beers and what will hopefully be a satisfyingly strange new show.