Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening

I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going on in summer, I never have that kind of time off even between seasons.
Tonight’s show also happens to be the beginning of a very, very busy weekend for me. With the season in full swing, I find myself inundated with invitations . . . there’s a jewelry party somewhere on the east side to benefit Renaissance Theaterworks a week from this coming Sunday. I’ll be meeting with Patrick Schmitz to discuss a new comedy he’s writing. I’ve also had invitations to talk with actors including David Ferrie, Christopher Tarjan and John McGivern among others . . . all of which will happen in good time as things progress. Looks like there will be all kinds of upcoming actor Q&A’s appearing in Curtains early this season . . . and what with how busy things are going to be in the next several weeks, there’s a really good chance that I’m going to miss the world premiere of the Violinist at the Oriental on October 3rd . . . kind of a disappointment as it’s a show featuring two staggeringly attractive and suitably talented frequent Milwaukee stage actorsCesar Gamino and Emily Trask.
Sorry to be missing it, but the breakneck pace of the new season awaits . . . with a couple of beers and what will hopefully be a satisfyingly strange new show.