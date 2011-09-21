You're Invited To A Bunny Party

×

My daughter is only four months old. As such, I have the luxury of NOT knowing who Max and Ruby are. The Canadian kid’s animated show continues to be popular in America ten years after it first debuted. It’s got the kind of longevity that could end up remaining popular in a couple of years when my daughter is old enough to start getting into the kind of fare that airs on the Nick Jr. network.

For the uninitiated, Max and Ruby are sibling bunnies. They have fun together. Each episode starts with Ruby engaging in some sort of project that inevitably involves Max whether he wants to be involved or not. Cute stuff. It’s been translated into half a dozen different languages (including Hindi) and . . . uh . . . British. (Nice to know British voice actors are getting work through the project . . . weird, though . . .)

The series has also spawned a 70-minute touring musical for kids which makes its way to the Racine Theatre Guild at Memorial Hall in the Racine Civic Center on October 5th.

Not to be confused with the Theaterworks USA touring show Max and Ruby Live!, this is a show produced by Koba Entertainment goingby the name Max And RubyBunny Party, (And really, who wouldn’t want to go to a bunny paty?) Max and Ruby are hosting a party. They have lots to do before the party happens. Sounds like it could be fun for the right toddlers,

For tickets and other info, visit the Racine Civic Center online or the tour’s website.