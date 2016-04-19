Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week

It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco was exploring in The Bald Soprano. The Martins are visiting the Smiths. It’s a casual conversation that gradually becomes quite casually disjointed until finally devolving into a series of non-sequiturs before a blackout and then starting all over again with roles reversed.

It’s one of those plays that feels every bit as much a concert of dialogue as it is a narrative comedy. In the right hands, this could be amazing. The right hands may well have come to grasp Ionesco’s script as the Boulevard Theatre presents a staging of the absurdist comedy. Starring a young cast including Hugh Blewett, JJ Gatesman, Hannah Klapperich Mueller, Zoe Schwartz, Sasha Katherine Sigel, and Mitch Weindorf the play is staged an intimate space at Plymouth Church.

The Bald Soprano runs Apr. 26 - May 8 at Plymouth Church’s Graham Chapel Hall on 2717 E. Hampshire St. For tickets and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.

