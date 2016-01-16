Ivy + Bean + Marquette

Ivy : quiet. intelligent.

Bean : rebellious. rambunctious.

Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years ago. There have been ten books in the series thus far. It makes perfect sense that someone would decide to turn the series into a live stage musical for kids.

Ivy + Bean, the Musical has only been around for a few years. It’s already been staged in quite a few productions all over the country. The stage adaptation makes it to the stage of the Helfaer Theatre this weekend as Marquette University presents its own production, which is recommended for kids ages 4 and older. The show runs Jan. 16 - 24. Niffer Clarke directs. For ticket reservations and more, visit Showclix.