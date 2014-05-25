Jack O’Brien At Ten Chimneys

Three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien is well-installed in the vast machinery of New York theater. This fall he will appear on Broadway with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane in a production of It's Only A Play. All next month into July he will be appearing in a production of Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park. That production opens June 3, but O’Brien evidently has a Saturday free next month as he will be appearing at Genesee Depot’s Ten Chimneys (S43 W31575 Depot Road) on Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. The author of Jack be Nimble: The Accidental Education of an Unintentional Director, O’Brien has quite a lengthy history in American theater. His talk at the Ten Chimneys is a part of the Foundation’s Conversation series. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit Ten Chimneys online.