Jacob D. Bach Podcast Interview

×

Yesterday I had the pleasure of talking at great length with local musical improv guy Jacob D. Bach. He's a profoundly busy guy working on multiple projects, most notably the exceedingly successful T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical.

A truly novel performing arts group, I was kind of surprised to find out how complicated T.I.M. really is . . . we discussed T.I.M., Improv and Bach's work with Skylight, including his upcoming appearance in Skylight's production of Hair.

Here's the interview:

×