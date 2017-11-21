'Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol' Parallels a Dickens Classic

× Expand Photo Credit: Laura Heise

When we think of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, our thoughts immediately turn to Ebenezer Scrooge’s infamous holiday put down, “Bah! Humbug!” And we know his story of redemption thanks to the warnings from the ghost of his business partner, Jacob Marley. But, what of Jacob Marley’s own journey? Could his dark soul be saved? Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol explores that idea in Tom Mula’s excellent drama now playing at Acacia Theatre Company—and what a stellar production Acacia has staged, using minimal sets and sparse lighting but an acting ensemble that fills the stage with dramatic tension and spirited emotion.

“Eternity’s going to be a long, long time,” warns the mischievous sprite that accompanies Marley on his journey into the bleak nothingness he finds himself in after his mortal death. The road to Marley’s salvation? Redeem Scrooge in 24 hours and Marley himself will be redeemed. Playwright Mula builds upon familiar phrases from the Dickens classic, and we learn the parallels between Scrooge’s childhood and Marley’s—finally seeing Marley as a three-dimensional, human figure. It’s a clever device that works well throughout the production.

Given the masterful playwriting and well-paced direction by Elaine Wyler, it is David Sapiro’s tour de force performance as Marley that captivates and draws us into the dark labyrinth of Marley’s mind as he searches for salvation. It’s the finest performance of Sapiro’s acting career, and he simply astounds as he even takes on other characters to save Scrooge (the Ghost of Christmas Past as a cocky Cockney boy provides some comic relief in the unrelenting darkness of the play’s vision of an afterlife). After all, the afterlife can be really doomy gloomy.

Claire Zempel excels as the spritely “Bogle” that taunts, teases and pushes Marley to do better. Already a veteran of local stages, Zempel is one to watch as witnessed by her noteworthy performance. Tim Rebers (Record Keeper) and Derrion Brown (Scrooge) round out the solid ensemble work.

“These chains. I deserve them,” says a dispirited Marley in Act Two, as he realizes the error of his ways. But the only way to “break those chains” is to help others in a time of need. Isn’t that what the spirit of the holiday season is all about?

Through Dec. 3 in Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. For more information, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.