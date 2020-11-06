Jacob Marley to Celebrates Christmas Virtually at Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

While there’s no stopping the holidays from fast approaching, there are twists and turns along the way as we journey toward December 25. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater has cancelled its live performances of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol. It now will be available online only for purchase and donation.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol by Tom Mula features Rep veteran Lee E. Ernst performing more than a dozen characters in this drama under the direction of Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. This production will be taped and distributed to a limited number of people on a first come, first served basis. Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol will be available for viewing for $20 during the month of December. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to compensate artists involved in the production. The Rep will announce detailed ticket purchase information later in November.

But this is, after all, the Season of Giving. So the Rep is gifting theater lovers with a free online viewing of its Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. This streamed production is from the Rep’s 2016 run and is free for viewing during the month of December. Just visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com. And remember: in that same spirit of giving, donations are welcomed.

Viewers can either purchase a ticket or make a tax-deductible donation to the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign which benefits artists and staff employed while the theaters remained closed due to the pandemic.

Most important, these two holiday shows can now be viewed in the safety and comfort of home and hearth, while celebrating the holiday season.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

For more information, call: 414-224-9490, email: tickets@MilwaukeeRep.com, or visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

To read more theater previews and reviews, click here.

To read more articles by Harry Cherkinian, click here.