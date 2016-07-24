Jake Revolver's Hard Boiled Spoofery at Inspiration

Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick fused with local comedy in a retro live old-time radio format can be a lot of fun. I caught a Jake Revolver a while back at The Best Place Tavern. The stage with Inspiration Studios is similarly cozy for a real intimate brush with a live staging of that most intimate of storytelling formats: radio. The show is directed by Abby Stein.

Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent runs Aug. 5 - 19 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.