James Boland and Improvised D&D at the UC

If memory serves, I've seen No Dice mentioned on the schedule before at the UC. Not sure what it is, but it sounds cool. It makes me feel really, really good to know that people continue to lovingly make fun of Dungeons & Dragons . The game itself, though nowhere near as popular as it once was, will always be played by someone . (It's that kind of game.) People take it very, very seriously. But even those working on the game in its infancy out in Lake Geneva found humor in it. Every year they put out an April Fool's issue of their Dragon magazine that found them deliberately making fun of their own game. (My personal favorite item was Nogard from the April 1985 issue . . .)

Anyway . . . the show looks fun as always. Wish I could make it myself. Here's the info:

The Variety Hour Half Hour starts at 8pm this Friday August 30th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. Tickets can be reserved in advance at Brown Paper Tickets.com